Tracking Program Aids Recovery Of Saratoga County Man

By 1 hour ago

A program used to locate missing people is credited with aiding the recovery of a lost man in the Saratoga County Town of Corinth. 

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office previously recommended to the family of an elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s enrolling in Project Lifesaver.

The man was reported missing on July 4th and was located shortly after deputies arrived at his family’s property with Project Lifesaver tracking equipment. He had fallen in the woods after leaving his home and was unable to get up.

Saratoga County participates in the national program that provides devices to individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism: people who may have a tendency to wander or become lost.

