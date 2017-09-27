Travel: 9/27/17

The Chase Brock Experience is a Brooklyn-based contemporary dance company founded by choreographer Chase Brock. CBE has premiered 29 dances (to music from Beethoven to David Yazbek to Nellie McKay) and six commissioned scores (from composers like Joshua Rosenblum and Michael John LaChiusa.)
The dance company has been in residence at Catskill Mountain Foundation and will perform at Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, NY this Saturday at 7:30pm.
Chase Brock joins us now. In addition to choreographing for his own company, Brock as provided his talents and expertise to various Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international productions including Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame; and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
Fortune editor Leigh Gallagher explores the success of Airbnb along with the more controversial side of its story. Regulators want to curb its rapid expansion; hotel industry leaders wrestle with the disruption it has caused them; and residents and customers alike struggle with the unintended consequences of opening up private homes for public consumption.
Gallagher's book is The Airbnb Story: How Three Ordinary Guys Disrupted an Industry, Made Billions ... and Created Plenty of Controversy.
How often do you get a friend request on Facebook from someone whose name you don’t recognize? You have mutual friends. You check those names -- and then you aren’t sure exactly who some of those people are either - or how you know them. Imagine telling someone 15 years ago that you have friends you don’t know -- and not in that “a stranger is a just a friend you haven’t met yet” optimistic way.
Tanja Hollander’s new exhibition Are You Really My Friend? is currently on view at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. The show explores, through portraits and paraphernalia, what friendship means to Tanja and what friendship means today - in the age of social media and easy surface relationships. She set out to connect with and photograph her 626 Facebook friends.
I spoke with Tanja and curator Denise Markonish at the museum recently and began by asking Tanja when and where she had the idea for the project.
Want to get away and enjoy a respite from the cold and snow? Or are you of the mind that now is the time to get out and enjoy the fresh powder with skiing, snowboarding or another outdoor activity? We’ll be discussing travel today, with veteran travel planner Andrea Schwartz.