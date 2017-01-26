Trial Date Set For Mass. Mom Charged As Accessory In Baby's Death

A Massachusetts judge has set a trial date for a mother accused of helping dispose of her 2-year-old daughter's body after her boyfriend allegedly killed the girl.

Judge Janet Sanders in Boston on Thursday scheduled jury selection for the trial of Rachelle Bond to begin Feb. 27. Sanders denied defense motions to either dismiss the case or move it to western Massachusetts because of intense media coverage in Boston.

Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of her daughter, Bella Bond. Bond's former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is charged with murder.

Bella's body washed up on a Boston Harbor island and she was initially identified only as Baby Doe. A composite image of her was shared by millions on social media before she was identified.

