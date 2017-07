Cybersecurity officials often warn us not to use the same password for every banking, email and social media account, but creating so many unique codes is a hassle to remember. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen sat down with Brent Heeringa, chair of the Williams College Computer Science Department, about his new app, Valt, which uses photos, rather than passwords, to get into safeguarded accounts.

Heeringa says his password keeper app is about two weeks away from officially launching.