Troy Police Chief Retiring

The police chief of Troy, New York is stepping down in December after 40 years with the department. John Tedesco has been the chief for seven years.

In a statement issued by his office Friday, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said the chief served the residents, families and businesses of Troy with honor and distinction.

“For over forty years, Chief John Tedesco has served the residents, families and businesses of the City of Troy with honor and distinction,” Madden said. “Under his leadership, the Troy Police Department has continued to grow and modernize to confront the ever-changing challenges facing law enforcement agencies across our nation. John held himself to the highest standards of excellence to meet the growing needs of our neighborhoods and community. His long and distinguished career with the department is a testament to his passion and unwavering commitment to the City of Troy. On behalf of a grateful city, I extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to Chief Tedesco and wish him and his family the very best as they begin this new and exciting chapter in their lives.”

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello released the following statement Friday.

"I would like to congratulate Troy Police Chief John Tedesco on his retirement and long-standing contribution to the Troy Police Department and citizens of Troy," Mantello said. "Thank you Chief!"