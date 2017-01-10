Troy Residents Ask Officials To Keep Municipal Pools Open

With budget cuts looming, residents in Troy are pleading with officials to keep the upstate New York city's two municipal pools open this summer.

The closing of the pools in South Troy and at Lansingburgh's Knickerbocker Park were included in Mayor Patrick Madden's initial budget proposal for 2017.

A petition to keep the pools running during the warm summer months was presented to city council during their meeting last Thursday.

Concerned residents say there aren't many options for cooling off and the cost to open the pools is minimal compared to other wasteful spending in the city. But Deputy Mayor Monica Kurzejeski says Troy does a lot to maintain the pools each year.

Councilmen Robert Doherty and Mark McGrath say Madden should find a way to keep the pools open.

