Troy Seeks Proposals For One Monument Square

Troy is once again seeking proposals for the site of its former city hall. The downtown location has been vacant for years after previous designs have come up short.

Downtown Troy has gone through several changes through the last few years. New businesses have revitalized River Street, but it’s hard not to notice the hole beside Monument Square.

The former City Hall was knocked down about six years ago. Since then, three development proposals have fallen through. The most recent project would have included apartments, commercial space, and a year-round home for the city’s famed farmers’ market. The last developer pulled out of the 1.5-acre site earlier this year after a stalled approval process and tensions with the city.

In August, first-term Mayor Patrick Madden turned to city residents, asking what they’d like to see at the location. A special meeting was held to accommodate a large crowd of curious Trojans. Mayor Madden…

“I was very pleased with the number of people that turned out. I think it was illustrative of the passion that Troy residents feel about their community,” said Madden.

Troy residents pitched numerous ideas but a large consensus agreed on utilizing the site’s location along the Hudson River.

City Planning Commissioner Steve Strichmann said the RFP opened Monday is designed to allow for a variety of projects to come through.

“So it could be mixed use, we’re looking for something that creates an 18-hour, vibrant, active space around Monument Square, and most importantly, as everyone said, a connection to the riverfront,” said Strichman.

The site is not without challenges, however. It’s in a densely populated area, sandwiched between the street and the waterfront, between two other structures.

There’s also the matter of a utility behind the property.

Strichman says the city will be looking for qualifications as it reviews proposals.

“But we are also allowing for what I would call the due diligence afterward between the city and the selected developer to make sure…the developer totally understands the site and utilities, easements, roads, so that we have a well-mapped-out project area to move the project forward,” said Strichman.

The RFP for redevelopment of the property will be open until January 20th.

Again, Mayor Madden.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what people come back with. I’m really looing forward to the process that will unfold over the next several months with respect to this site. I think it’s a very positive thing for the City of Troy.”

The city will begin reviewing projects as they are submitted.