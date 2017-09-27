Troy's Fiscal Stress Score Lowered

By 23 seconds ago

The City of Troy has had its fiscal stress score lowered by the New York State Comptroller’s office after putting in place measures to control costs and boost revenue.

According to the numbers released Wednesday by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Troy’s fiscal stress score dropped from 40 percent in 2015 to 23.8 percent in 2016.

Democratic Mayor Patrick Madden said the improved rating shoud give “residents, families and business owners a renewed optimism and confidence” in the city, though he says the city is not “out of the woods.”

Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello said the city must “continue to enhance its financial situation without exceeding the property tax cap, and maintaining adequate cost controls and continue transparency in fiscal operations.”

Tags: 
City of Troy
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
finances

Related Content

Project To Transform Troy's One Monument Square Faces Snag

By Sep 14, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A project to transform a vacant lot in Troy’s bustling downtown has hit roadblocks once again.

Attorney Asks DA To Recuse Himself From Troy Shooting Investigation

By Aug 23, 2017

Recent events have brought new attention to police-involved shootings and how they are investigated in New York’s Capital Region. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports on the conversation surrounding a recent shooting in Troy.

Demonstrators Demand Answers As Troy Police Investigate Shooting

By Aug 16, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Dozens of people including family members and friends of a man shot Tuesday night by Troy police marched to city hall today. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports the crowd demanded answers as police continue to investigate the incident.

Troy Mayor On Water Line Replacement, Downtown Development And County Executive Race

By Aug 6, 2017
Troy Mayor Patrick Madden in his City Hall office, January 18, 2016.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The City of Troy recently replaced a more than century-old water main that ruptured in January of 2016. Before the line was repaired, 8 million gallons spilled into the streets of Lansingburgh, affecting customers in not only Troy but in 9 surrounding communities.

Troy Replaces Problem Water Line

By Aug 4, 2017
This is the site of the Troy water main break on the day after.
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

A more than century-old water line under the streets of Troy that burst in January 2016, setting off a water crisis around the Capital Region, has been replaced.