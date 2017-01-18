Related Program: 
The election of Donald Trump rocked an already divided America and left scores of citizens, including the nearly sixty-five million voters who supported Hillary Clinton, feeling bereft and powerless.

Now, Gene Stone, author of The Bush Survival Bible, offers guidance and solutions they can use to make a difference in this serious call-to-arms—showing them how to move from anger and despair to activism as the Trump inauguration approaches. His new book is The Trump Survival Guide.

Stone outlines political and social concepts—including such issues as Civil Rights, Women’s Rights, the Environment, Obamacare, International relations, and LGBTQ Rights—providing a brief history of each, a refresher on Obama's policies, and an analysis of what Trump’s administration might do. 

Women’s March On Washington Sister Event In Pittsfield

By Jan 16, 2017

The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots effort comprised of dozens of independent coordinators at the state level. The effort is helmed by four national co-chairs and a national coordinating committee who are working around the clock to pull it all together.

Sister Marches and other solidarity events are taking place all over the country – and the world -- and we’ll learn about one in The Berkshires today.

A steering committee including Kristen van Ginhoven, co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre, and community members Jayne Benjulian, Lynn Festa and Mary Lincoln, are organizing a free event this Saturday from 10 am-2 pm at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.

Jayne Benjulian and Kristen van Ginhoven join us to tell us more.

Matt Taibbi's Dispatches From The 2016 Circus

By Jan 17, 2017
Book Cover - Insane Clown President

Matt Taibbi, author of the New York Times bestsellers The DivideGriftopia, and The Great Derangement, is a contributing editor for Rolling Stone and winner of the 2008 National Magazine Award for columns and commentary.

The 2016 presidential contest as told by Taibbi, from its tragicomic beginnings to its apocalyptic conclusion, is in fact the story of Western civilization’s very own train wreck. Years before the clown car of candidates was fully loaded, Taibbi grasped the essential themes of the story: the power of spectacle over substance, or even truth; the absence of a shared reality; the nihilistic rebellion of the white working class; the death of the political establishment; and the emergence of a new, explicit form of white nationalism that would destroy what was left of the Kingian dream of a successful pluralistic society.

Taibbi's new book is Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus.

Blair Horner: Washington Readies A Repeal Of Obamacare

By Blair Horner Dec 26, 2016

After years of railing against the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Congressional opponents and the President-elect are now poised to eliminate it. Since its passage six years ago, opponents have argued to “repeal and replace” the law, but that has turned out to be merely a slogan, devoid of substance.

The American Fight for Peace 1914-1918

By Jan 17, 2017
Book Cover - War Against War

War Against War by Michael Kazin is about the Americans who tried to stop their nation from fighting in one of history’s most destructive wars and then were hounded by the government when they refused to back down.

The book brings us into the ranks of the largest, most diverse, and most sophisticated peace coalition up to that point in US history.

Michael Kazin is professor of history at Georgetown University and has been co-editor of Dissent since 2009.