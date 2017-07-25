The Trump White House & The Media: 7/25/17

The communications staff of the Trump White House underwent a shake-up last week, as Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation and Anthony Scaramucci was appointed White House Director of Communications. This is the latest episode in the saga of the Trump administration versus the press.

Morgan Hook, a former spokesman for New York Governors David Paterson and Eliot Spitzer, is in the studio for the discussion. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

