Tunes And Art: MASS MoCA Announces Winter/Spring Season

MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts has announced its performance lineup and art exhibitions through May.

The headliner is musician Bon Iver, scheduled for March 24th and 25th. Executive Director Joe Thompson says the museum is taking a step in a different direction in 2018.

“The last couple – over the last let’s say 10 years – have been very focused on growing into this complex,” Thompson says. “It’s not going to be like that the next five years – that’s one of our findings. We are going to take some time settling in.”

Other upcoming performers include Sylvan Esso, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and POLIÇA / s t a r g a z e.

Artists on the exhibition schedule include Natasha Bowdoin January 13th; Rachel Howard, February 17th; and Allison Janae Hamilton, March 25th. The annual documentary series kicks off March 29th with True Convictions.

The High Mud Comedy Festival returns March 16th and 17th.