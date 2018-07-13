Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

TU's Gavin Discusses Covering The Kaloyeros Corruption Trial

By 48 minutes ago
  • Dr. Alain Kaloyeros and Rensselaer Mayor Dan Dwyer.
    Dr. Alain Kaloyeros and Rensselaer Mayor Dan Dwyer.
    WAMC

It took a federal jury in New York City only 13 hours of deliberation over two days to return guilty verdicts in the latest state government corruption trial in New York. Former SUNY Poly leader Dr. Alain Kaloyeros, once the major force behind the Cuomo administration's upstate economic development programs, was found guilty of a bid-rigging scheme that steered state contracts to favored companies in Buffalo and Syracuse. Several co-defendants were also convicted. Rob Gavin, who covered the trial for the Albany Times Union, says while Gov. Cuomo has not been accused of any wrongdoing, his name did come up, along with his former top aide Joseph Percoco, who was convicted of corruption earlier this year.

Tags: 
Alain Kaloyeros

Related Content

Kaloyeros, Co-Defendants Guilty In Bid-Rigging Case

Alain Kaloyeros
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A federal jury in New York has convicted key players of corruption in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Buffalo Billion" economic redevelopment program. The jury in Manhattan federal court returned its verdict Thursday after a month-long trial that put a spotlight on how lucrative contracts were awarded for redevelopment projects in Syracuse and Buffalo that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Closing Arguments Coming In Corruption Trial Of Former Cuomo Associates

By Jul 3, 2018
Alain Kaloyeros
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The jury could begin deliberating as early as next Wednesday in the federal corruption trial of the former head of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s economic development programs, including the Buffalo Billion.

Opponents Slam Cuomo Over Corruption Trial Of Former Associates

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Prosecutors and lawyers for the defense gave opening statements Monday in the bid-rigging trial of a former associate of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and two upstate development firms, who are accused of fraudulently obtaining lucrative taxpayer-funded state contracts.

Corruption Trial Begins In Buffalo Billion Case

By Jun 19, 2018
Alain Kaloyeros
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A former president of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute was alternately portrayed as a hero or a scoundrel at the opening of a corruption trial Monday over upstate construction projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars.