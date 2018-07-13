TU's Gavin Discusses Covering The Kaloyeros Corruption Trial

It took a federal jury in New York City only 13 hours of deliberation over two days to return guilty verdicts in the latest state government corruption trial in New York. Former SUNY Poly leader Dr. Alain Kaloyeros, once the major force behind the Cuomo administration's upstate economic development programs, was found guilty of a bid-rigging scheme that steered state contracts to favored companies in Buffalo and Syracuse. Several co-defendants were also convicted. Rob Gavin, who covered the trial for the Albany Times Union, says while Gov. Cuomo has not been accused of any wrongdoing, his name did come up, along with his former top aide Joseph Percoco, who was convicted of corruption earlier this year.