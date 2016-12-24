Two Men Found Dead Inside Submerged Car

Two men were found dead inside a vehicle submerged in a partially frozen pond off Weil Road in Dover Plains. State Police were called to the scene at 7:20 a.m. on Friday and saw the vehicle some five feet off the roadway submerged in the water.

A State Police SCUBA Unit was called to assist in pulling the vehicle from the water after which two men were located inside. Both were dead. The names were withheld pending notification of relations.

The collision is being investigated by the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dover Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-677-7300.

Also responding to the scene of the crash were the JH Ketcham Hose, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, Town of Dover Highway Department and Dutchess County Medical Examiner.