Two More Berkshire Residents Named To Mass. STEM Advisory Council

By 4 minutes ago
  • en.wikipedia.org

Two Berkshire County residents have been named to Massachusetts’ STEM Advisory Council. 

The council promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning and careers.

Matthew Keator, of Keator Group wealth management firm, and Ellen Spear, the former president and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village, have been named to the council. Spear is now the president and CEO of Cape Cod’s Heritage Museums & Gardens.

29 delegates across the state are on the council, including Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Superintendent James Brosnan. 

Tags: 
STEM

Related Content

Miss Hall's School Opens STEAM Academic Building

By 10 hours ago
Miss Hall's School

An all-girls boarding and college-prep day school in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has opened a new academic building and revamped its curriculum. It’s an effort to give girls opportunities in science and math, where women are largely underrepresented.

Esty's STEM Advisory Meets About Women In Industry

By Apr 11, 2017

Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty has met with her STEM Advisory Board to lay out the priorities for this year. Esty convened the board in 2015 in an effort to grow STEM training and industries.