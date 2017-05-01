Two More Berkshire Residents Named To Mass. STEM Advisory Council

Two Berkshire County residents have been named to Massachusetts’ STEM Advisory Council.

The council promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning and careers.

Matthew Keator, of Keator Group wealth management firm, and Ellen Spear, the former president and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village, have been named to the council. Spear is now the president and CEO of Cape Cod’s Heritage Museums & Gardens.

29 delegates across the state are on the council, including Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Superintendent James Brosnan.