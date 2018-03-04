Two New York State Troopers Injured At Crash Site

Two New York State Troopers were hurt responding to an early morning car crash on I-90.
State Police tell the media the troopers were hit by another vehicle while responding to a 4 a.m. single car accident along I-90 Eastbound between Exits 7 and 9 in Rensselaer county. The two troopers were transported to Albany Medical Center, and at last report were said to be in serious but stable condition.
- According to the last update at 511.com, I-90 eastbound between Exit 7; Washington Avenue (Rensselaer) and Exit 9; US 4 (East Greenbush) - all lanes closed.
Details surrounding the circumstances of the single-car crash and condition of the driver were not immediately availa