Two New York State Troopers Injured At Crash Site

Two New York State Troopers were hurt responding to an early morning car crash on I-90.

State Police tell the media the troopers were hit by another vehicle while responding to a 4 a.m. single car accident along I-90 Eastbound between Exits 7 and 9 in Rensselaer county. The two troopers were transported to Albany Medical Center, and at last report were said to be in serious but stable condition.

According to the last update at 511.com, I-90 eastbound between Exit 7; Washington Avenue (Rensselaer) and Exit 9; US 4 (East Greenbush) - all lanes closed.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the single-car crash and condition of the driver were not immediately availa