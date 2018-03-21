Two Teens Charged With Threatening Schools

Credit Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

Two teens from Saratoga County have been charged with making threats to local high schools.

A 13-year-old male was arrested in the Town of Clifton park after posting a social media threat on Sunday that insinuated the possibility of a shooting at the Shenendehowa campus.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office says the teen was taken into custody Monday and has been charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree.

On Tuesday, administrators from the Galway Jr./Sr. High School contacted the sheriff’s office to report two recent social media posts made by a 13-year-old student. The individual was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and was referred to the county probation department.

