Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Tyra Banks And Her Mama Share Advice On How To Be A Boss In New Book

By 47 minutes ago

Tyra Banks is many things: a world-famous supermodel, the creator, executive producer, and host of longest-running fashion-reality show "America’s Next Top Model," and Emmy-winning talk show, "The Tyra Show," to name just a few.

In her new book, co-written with her mother, "Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss," the mother-daughter duo recall the signature mix of pep talks and tough love that shaped Tyra and helped her become the beloved mogul she is today.

Tags: 
tyra banks
mogul
model
mother
america's next top model
television
super model
advice
beauty
celebrity
BOSS

Related Content

'There Was A Little Girl: The Real Story Of My Mother And Me' By Brooke Shields

By Mar 16, 2016
Brook Shields and her mother

  Brooke Shields never had what anyone would consider an ordinary life. She was raised by her single mom, Teri, a woman who loved the world of show business and was often a media sensation all by herself. Brooke's iconic modeling career began by chance when she was only eleven months old, and Teri's skills as both Brooke's mother and manager were formidable. But in private she was troubled and drinking heavily.

In There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me, Shields tells her story of the remarkable, difficult, complicated woman who was her mother.

Listener Essay - Resistance Knitting

By Lynn Elliot Francis Dec 12, 2017
yarn

Lynn Elliot Francis has attended the Bread Loaf Writers' Conference, the Hudson Valley Writer's Center, and studied with poet, Sparrow, and the author, Martha Frankel. 

Resistance Knitting

On election night 2016, I poured myself a glass of wine and cozied up on the couch with my knitting. The local NPR station was on. In their voices I heard the same cheerful expectation in my own heart. Together, we would bear witness to an historic event: the election of the first female president of the United States.

My mother was a knitter. She made sweaters for my father, my brothers and, from the same pattern, for me. I was a reluctant recipient, never feeling they were particularly flattering. One special sweater, I lent, long-term, to my broad-shouldered college boyfriend.

Tim Federle: Raise Your Voice And Other Advice From The Stage And The Wings

By Oct 6, 2017


  If you look for it - you can find a lot of pretty swell life advice in musicals. For instance: you gotta get a gimmick, don’t throw away your shot, and whenever you feel afraid - hold your head erect and whistle a happy tune.

 

Tim Federle’s new book, available from Running Press, shares advice he’s learned not from the lyrics in shows - but from performing in musicals on Broadway, around the U.S. and abroad. Life is Like a Musical: How to Live, Love, and Lead Like A Star features chapters entitled “Be a Good Scene Partner,” “Go Where the Love Is,” “Put on a Happy Face,”  and 47 others for a total of 50 tips pulled from years of theater experience.

 

Federle is the best-selling author of cocktail books Tequila Mockingbird and Gone with the Gin and the novels Better Nate Than Ever and The Great American Whatever.

Navigating Life: Things I Wish My Mother Had Told Me

By Aug 16, 2016
Book Cover - Navigating Life

Margaux Bergen began writing her new book when her daughter Charlotte turned nine and she gave it to her right after graduation from high school, when she was setting off for her first day of college.

In Navigating Life: Things I Wish My Mother Had Told Me, Bergen shares her own lessons learned in hopes that her trials and errors might benefit her daughter as she set off for college and prepares to navigate life for the first time on her own.

Margaux Bergen has spent the last twenty years raising three children and working all over the world at large and small institutions focused on international development and women’s leadership.