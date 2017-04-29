UAlbany Responding To Mumps Outbreak

The University at Albany is responding to eight confirmed cases of mumps on campus.

To reduce chances of the disease spreading further, on Friday the university required the students to provide documentation of a vaccine, a previous diagnosed case, or serological evidence of mumps antibodies.

The individuals are to be excluded from campus until 26 days after the last confirmed case of mumps or until they can provide documentation as noted. The exclusion is set until May 21st, but the date could change if new cases are identified.

For more information visit: http://www.albany.edu/news/78649.php