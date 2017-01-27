UAlbany Student Wakes Up To Intruder Touching Her Leg

University at Albany police are investigating after a female student reported that she woke up to a man she didn't know touching her leg in her university-owned off-campus residence.

University police say the victim was asleep in her room at Alumni Quad when she felt a hand moving up her leg around 3 a.m. Wednesday. After waking up, she saw an intruder sitting on the floor by her bed.

The man fled the room when the victim started yelling at him. A description of the intruder wasn't provided.

University police say they are stepping up patrols on campus and are working to determine who the man was and how he was able to get into the student's room.

