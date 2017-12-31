Ulster County Makes Cold War Veterans Property Tax Exemptions Permanent

The Ulster County executive has signed legislation that permanently extends real property tax exemptions available to the county’s Cold War Veterans.

Democratic County Executive Mike Hein signed the law that is effective immediately and provides the maximum exemption allowable under New York State tax law. The exemptions will apply on or after January 1. The Ulster County Legislature had unanimously passed the legislation introduced by Republican Legislator James Maloney. Hein says a recent change to state law gives local governments and school districts the option to permanently continue the Cold War Veterans Real Property Tax Exemption which previously had to be renewed at the local level every two years.