Ulster County Makes Cold War Veterans Property Tax Exemptions Permanent

By Allison Dunne 4 minutes ago
  • Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Ulster County executive has signed legislation that permanently extends real property tax exemptions available to the county’s Cold War Veterans.

Democratic County Executive Mike Hein signed the law that is effective immediately and provides the maximum exemption allowable under New York State tax law. The exemptions will apply on or after January 1.  The Ulster County Legislature had unanimously passed the legislation introduced by Republican Legislator James Maloney. Hein says a recent change to state law gives local governments and school districts the option to permanently continue the Cold War Veterans Real Property Tax Exemption which previously had to be renewed at the local level every two years.

Tags: 
Ulster County Executive Mike Hein
Cold War veterans

Related Content

Former NY Congressman Maurice Hinchey Is Laid To Rest

By Allison Dunne Nov 29, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

A few hundred mourners attended Wednesday’s funeral mass in Saugerties for former New York Congressman Maurice Hinchey. Hinchey, who had suffered from a rare neurological disorder, died a week ago at age 79.

Overnight Warming Center Is Open In Kingston

By Allison Dunne Nov 10, 2017
Courtesy of Clinton Avenue United Methodist Church

Because of the cold spell, Ulster County Executive Mike Hein activated a warming center in Kingston that opened Thursday night.

HV County Execs Chime In On Shared Services Plans

By Allison Dunne Oct 16, 2017

County leaders in New York were required by the state to present their shared services plans to residents by October 15. The plan is Governor Andrew Cuomo’s initiative to reduce property taxes by requiring counties to work with local governments to find savings by coordinating and eliminating overlapping services. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne checked in with a few county executives in the Hudson Valley on their plans.

Ulster County Launches Film Finance Program

By Allison Dunne Oct 10, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Ulster County Executive announced Tuesday the launch of a film finance program to encourage more film, media and television productions to film in the county. Four local banks will administer the program.

Ulster County Exec Issues Order Regarding Health Care

By Allison Dunne Mar 17, 2017
401(K) 2013/Creative Commons

The Ulster County executive has issued an executive order calling for a report on the public health impacts repealing the Affordable Care Act would have on the county’s residents. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne reports a public hearing on the topic has already been scheduled.