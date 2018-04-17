Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

UMass Amherst Expands Nursing Lab In Springfield

By 14 minutes ago

Nursing students check out the vital signs on a patient simulator in the UMass Amherst College of Nursing laboratory in the Springfield satellite campus.
Credit WAMC

    A facility to train nurses for the growing healthcare industry in western Massachusetts is expanding.

  

   The UMass Amherst College of Nursing Tuesday showed off its newly expanded laboratory in the Springfield satellite campus where students can train on patient simulators with the same equipment they’ll find in most modern hospital rooms.

     Stephen Cavanagh, dean of the College of Nursing, said applications for admission to the 17-month nursing program have nearly doubled since it moved to the UMass Center in Springfield in 2017.

    "We currently have over 80 students doing the accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program through UMass Amherst and next semester in the  fall we will be adding another 95 to those, so we are having a really excellent recruitment to the program here in the Springfield center," said Cavanagh.

     Many of the students enrolled in the program are from the Springfield area and will seek employment in the region after graduation.

    " The Springfield center is absolutely essential for us," said Cavanagh.

     The expanded lab features $720,000 in vital signs monitoring equipment donated by Washington-based Spacelabs Healthcare.  It includes fetal-maternal monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, multiple nursing monitors and invasive cardiac outputs.

    " This is expensive equipment  which we would not normally have had," said Cavanagh. "It enables our students to be fully equipped to meet many of the challenges they'll face. I like the idea that we can train students here in a safe environment. They can make their mistakes and we can work with them and the transition to work is smooth for the employer."

     Meghan Paugh, a student in the accelerated program, said using the equipment in the lab has taught her a lot.

    " This is very realistic," said Paugh. " I find it to be really helpful for when I do go into the hospital."

     Sujit Kumar, president of Spacelabs Healthcare, said the company benefits from the feedback it receives from nursing students using its equipment.

      " The donation of the equipment is one part," said Kumar. "We work with nurses in practice and in school right now and learn from them and design tools that make their lives easier."

      The UMass satellite campus in Springfield, located on the second floor of the Tower Square office building on Main Street, opened in September 2014 with an initial enrollment of 300.   More than 1,000 students are now enrolled there.

      In addition to nursing, there are programs in information technology security, addiction counseling, education, and a part-time MBA program.

   

  

Tags: 
UMass Amherst College of Nursing
Umass at Springfield
nurse training
UMass Amherst

Related Content

UMass Medical School To Open Springfield Campus At Baystate Med Center

By Jun 23, 2015
WAMC

The University of Massachusetts is forging stronger ties with Springfield.  A new partnership in education based in Springfield is aimed at improving health care in urban and rural areas of western Massachusetts.

The University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester will open a campus in 2017 at Baystate Health’s flagship medical center in Springfield.  This will be the first regional campus for the state’s only public medical school. By placing it in western Massachusetts, officials hope to begin to address a severe shortage of physicians in the region.

Opening Enrollment At UMass Springfield Exceeds Officials' Expectations

By Sep 24, 2014
University of Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts officials say they are pleased with the initial enrollment at the system’s first satellite campus. They say it bodes well for the future of the new UMass Center at Springfield.  Governor Deval Patrick led officials today at a grand opening ceremony.                

   Governor Patrick, who was a key supporter of establishing the first UMass satellite campus in downtown Springfield, described it as a sign of hope at a time when the gap between rich and poor in Massachusetts is widening.

UMass Amherst Scientist Receives Grant To Study Health Effects Of PFOS, PFBS

By Allison Dunne Nov 30, 2017

A scientist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently received a grant to study the health effects of two perflourinated chemicals — PFOS and its recent replacement chemical. Given drinking water contamination issues in places like Newburgh and Rensselaer County, WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the grantee about what she and her colleagues hope to accomplish.

Course On Human Trafficking Is Available Online

By Sep 25, 2017
wikipedia.org

A new online course is available on human trafficking.

Old Chapel Is Part Of New Building Boom At UMass Amherst

By May 17, 2017
WAMC

    The University of Massachusetts flagship campus in Amherst is in the midst of a $1.6 billion six-year building boom. Not all the construction results in brand new state-of-the-art buildings.  Millions of dollars have gone into saving and repurposing historic structures.