UMass Amherst Marching Band Prepared For Rose Parade

On New Year’s Day the UMass Amherst Minuteman Marching Band will perform in the Rose Parade in California.

The internationally televised parade will be the largest event the UMass Amherst marching band has ever participated in.

Band director Tim Anderson said the 400 marching student- musicians have been rehearsing hard for weeks to put on a great show.

" We will have some patriotic stuff like John Philip Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and some pop music that can let our band kind of let their hair down and show what they are all about," said Anderson.

The UMass band is the only college band in the parade other than the bands from the two schools playing in the Rose Bowl: the Universities of Georgia and Oklahoma.