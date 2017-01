The nation and its political leaders have been reacting to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling upholding the legality of federal tax subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the court’s liberal wing in a 6-3 configuration, the second major decision in favor of Obamacare during his tenure. Reaction has largely hued along party lines, with Democrats, including the president, hailing the victory and Republicans continuing to call for repeal, Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus from the House just after the decision went public.