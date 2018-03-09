Related Program: 
Underground Railroad History Project's LibertyCon 2018

By 2 hours ago

The 17th Annual Underground Railroad History Project’s public convention is taking place in Albany, NY today through Sunday.  LibertyCon 2018 is entitled “Embracing Equity in a Global Society.”

The conference features workshops, exhibits, vendors, art, discussions and presentations.

Tonight’s opening speakers are Thomas DeWolf and Sharon Morgan – co-authors of “Gather at the Table: The Healing Journey of a Daughter of Slavery and a Son of the Slave Trade” – they join us along with Mary Liz Stewart, Co-founder and Executive Director of Underground Railroad History Project.

