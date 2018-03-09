Underground Railroad History Project's LibertyCon 2018

The 17th Annual Underground Railroad History Project’s public convention is taking place in Albany, NY today through Sunday. LibertyCon 2018 is entitled “Embracing Equity in a Global Society.”

The conference features workshops, exhibits, vendors, art, discussions and presentations.

Tonight’s opening speakers are Thomas DeWolf and Sharon Morgan – co-authors of “Gather at the Table: The Healing Journey of a Daughter of Slavery and a Son of the Slave Trade” – they join us along with Mary Liz Stewart, Co-founder and Executive Director of Underground Railroad History Project.