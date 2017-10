Universal Preservation Hall, an arts space inside an historic High Victorian Gothic church building in downtown Saratoga Springs, is about to embark upon a multi-million dollar renovation.  UPH has partnered with Proctors to bring performers to its stage. It will be bringing in a new stage, entrance, elevator, common area, lobby and more.

UPH is chaired by Teddi Foster, who gave WAMC's Lucas Willard a tour of what will become the common area on the first floor of the building.