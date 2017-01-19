Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything

The first-ever book from CNN Politics, Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything was written and reported while it happened - a first draft of history.

From an FBI investigation that refused to die to allegations of sexual assault to an outcome that surprised even the victor, the book depicts every jab between a major party’s first female presidential nominee and a political neophyte who many discounted.

The book features a foreword by CNN’s chief Washington correspondent, Jake Tapper, and an introduction by historian Douglas Brinkley. Unprecedented is edited by veteran political reporter Jodi Enda.

Matt Taibbi's Dispatches From The 2016 Circus

By Jan 17, 2017
Book Cover - Insane Clown President

Matt Taibbi, author of the New York Times bestsellers The DivideGriftopia, and The Great Derangement, is a contributing editor for Rolling Stone and winner of the 2008 National Magazine Award for columns and commentary.

The 2016 presidential contest as told by Taibbi, from its tragicomic beginnings to its apocalyptic conclusion, is in fact the story of Western civilization’s very own train wreck. Years before the clown car of candidates was fully loaded, Taibbi grasped the essential themes of the story: the power of spectacle over substance, or even truth; the absence of a shared reality; the nihilistic rebellion of the white working class; the death of the political establishment; and the emergence of a new, explicit form of white nationalism that would destroy what was left of the Kingian dream of a successful pluralistic society.

Taibbi's new book is Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus.

"The Outpost" by Jake Tapper

By Feb 26, 2013

    Jake Tapper is a CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent. Prior to joining CNN, he was the senior White House correspondent for ABC News.

His new bestselling book is: The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor. In 2009, in one of the deadliest battles in Afghanistan, Combat Outpost Keating was attacked by Taliban insurgents and nearly destroyed. A Pentagon investigation concluded that the outpost should not have been there in the first place. Jake Tapper joins us to tell us more.

The Trump Survival Guide

By Jan 18, 2017
Book Cover - The Trump Survival Guide

The election of Donald Trump rocked an already divided America and left scores of citizens, including the nearly sixty-five million voters who supported Hillary Clinton, feeling bereft and powerless.

Now, Gene Stone, author of The Bush Survival Bible, offers guidance and solutions they can use to make a difference in this serious call-to-arms—showing them how to move from anger and despair to activism as the Trump inauguration approaches. His new book is The Trump Survival Guide.

Stone outlines political and social concepts—including such issues as Civil Rights, Women’s Rights, the Environment, Obamacare, International relations, and LGBTQ Rights—providing a brief history of each, a refresher on Obama's policies, and an analysis of what Trump’s administration might do. 

Counterterrorism Expert Malcolm Nance

By Jan 5, 2017

Malcolm Nance is a globally recognized counterterrorism expert and Intelligence Community member who has been deployed to intelligence operations in the Balkans, Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa. He is the author of five books, including the New York Times bestseller Defeating ISIS, and is a counterterrorism analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

His most recent book is The Plot to Hack America: How Putin’s Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election.