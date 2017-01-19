The first-ever book from CNN Politics, Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything was written and reported while it happened - a first draft of history.

From an FBI investigation that refused to die to allegations of sexual assault to an outcome that surprised even the victor, the book depicts every jab between a major party’s first female presidential nominee and a political neophyte who many discounted.

The book features a foreword by CNN’s chief Washington correspondent, Jake Tapper, and an introduction by historian Douglas Brinkley. Unprecedented is edited by veteran political reporter Jodi Enda.