Update: Albany Searching For New Police Chief; Sears To Retire

The acting Albany police chief will retire as the city moves ahead with its nationwide search for a new chief.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Tuesday afternoon she has formed an advisory committee made up of several community leaders. They will interview and evaluate candidates for the permanent police chief position. The advisory committee will recommend several finalists for Mayor Sheehan to interview. Sheehan, a Democrat, says she will select the next police chief in the coming weeks.

Acting Police Chief Robert Sears, who took over the department in January 2017, is not applying for the permanent position, but plans to remain until a new chief is installed. City Hall says Sears plans to retire later this summer.