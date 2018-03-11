UPDATE: Rensselaer Fire Kills Three, Injures Two

Three people including one child are dead and two injured after an early morning fire destroyed a home in the City of Rensselaer.

In a press conference carried by WTEN-TV, officials said five were trapped after the fire that broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said a child escaped the fire and contacted a neighbor, who called 911.

Ages of the children range from elementary school to high school age.

“It’s tragic. We have to do the best we can to determine how this happened. It’s a tragic incident all around,” said Scott Earing, a detective with the Rensselaer Police Department.

The victims were all taken to area hospitals.

One child remains in critical condition at a hospital in Syracuse. The other survivor was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Rensselaer Fire Department was called to 900 Mann Avenue around 5 a.m. where five people were trapped inside the burning building.

Calling it the most horrific fire he's seen in 42 years as a firefighter, Rensselaer Fire Chief William Hummel, told the Times Union all five people were taken to area hospitals.

Hummel declined to discuss the nature of the injuries but officials at the scene reportedly said they feared at least three people might die.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.