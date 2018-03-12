Updated: Albany Postal Center Re-opens After Three Sickened

An Albany-area postal center has reopened after three postal workers were sickened when they encountered an unknown substance.

Albany County’s Hazmat Team responded to reports of an unknown substance at the U.S. Postal Processing and Distribution Center on Karner Road around midnight Sunday.

The Albany County Fire Coordinator says three employees developed rash-like symptoms after encountering an unknown substance. All three have since been treated and released.

Staff was evacuated from the building and delivery trucks were recalled.

The postal center was closed for most of Sunday and authorities believe that the substance has been contained. WGRB-TV reports that officials searched for six hours to determine what substance may have caused the rash. However, they say that is still undetermined. The facility re-opened late Sunday.

