The Upper Hudson Maple Producers Association’s 2018 Maple Open House Weekends are this weekend and next. Events include demonstrations, samples, and free tours of area sugarhouses.

Maple Weekends happens at locations all across New York State. Here to tell us more are marketing manager for the Upper Hudson Maple Producers Association Mary Jeanne Packer – she lives on Mapleland Farms in Washington County.

We are also joined by Vernon “DJ” Duesler IV. DJ is a 4th generation maple syrup farmer from Ephratah in Fulton County. DJ and his dad Vern operate Mud Road Sugarhouse.