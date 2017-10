The deadly shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas this weekend killed 59 people and injured more than 500. Standing on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel, the shooter opened fire while Jason Aldean and his band were performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival below.

The star’s bassist is Tully Kennedy, from Redford, New York. His mother, Vicky Maggy, lives in Clinton County. She spoke with WAMC News Tuesday.