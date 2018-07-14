Urban Park Dedicated To Latino Community Leader Reopens After Renovations

A federally-funded $500,000 renovation project has been completed at a park in the North End neighborhood of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Congressman Richard Neal said the project ensures continued recognition for Jaime Ulloa, the man the park is named for.

The advocate for Springfield’s Latino community died more than 35 years ago.

"This park established here on Morgan Street is part of a neighborhood that has given life to Springfield's history," Neal said at a groundbreaking ceremony for the park project in 2017.

Improvements to the park include upgrades to the playground and picnic areas, new walkways and lighting.