US Approves 28 NY Counties For March Storm Recovery Aid

  A lone rider waits for a bus as a snow plow passes by along Albany's Central Avenue.
    March 2017: A lone rider waits for a bus as a snow plow passes by along Albany's Central Avenue.
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says more than two dozen upstate counties are eligible for federal aid to cover costs from a late-winter storm that dumped more than 3 feet of snow on parts of the region.

Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday approved the federal disaster declaration for 28 upstate counties impacted by the mid-March blizzard.

Cuomo says state and local governments had more than $31 million in snow removal costs and infrastructure damage from a storm that dumped 18 to 41 inches in an area stretching from the Adirondacks to the Mid-Hudson Valley and from the Albany area to the western Mohawk Valley.

A major disaster declaration enables counties to seek assistance from the federal government to recover storm costs. 

The storm was blamed for at least three deaths.

