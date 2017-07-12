US Approves 28 NY Counties For March Storm Recovery Aid

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says more than two dozen upstate counties are eligible for federal aid to cover costs from a late-winter storm that dumped more than 3 feet of snow on parts of the region.

Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday approved the federal disaster declaration for 28 upstate counties impacted by the mid-March blizzard.

Cuomo says state and local governments had more than $31 million in snow removal costs and infrastructure damage from a storm that dumped 18 to 41 inches in an area stretching from the Adirondacks to the Mid-Hudson Valley and from the Albany area to the western Mohawk Valley.

A major disaster declaration enables counties to seek assistance from the federal government to recover storm costs.

The storm was blamed for at least three deaths.

