U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz Of Massachusetts Resigning

  The top federal prosecutor for Massachusetts, U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz has announced her resignation.

 

   Under her leadership, prosecutors convicted former Massachusetts House Speaker Sal DiMasi, infamous gangster James “ Whitey” Bulger, and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

           One of the first high profile cases after she took office in 2009 was the prosecution of three men accused of burning a black church in Springfield to protest the election of Barack Obama.

    " Hate crimes such as these will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted," Ortiz declared outside the U.S. District Courthouse in Springfield on June  16,2010.

     She later created a Hate Crimes Unit in the U.S. Attorney's office.

Ortiz is the first woman and first Hispanic to serve as U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts.  Her resignation is effective January 13, 2017, a week before the next president is inaugurated.