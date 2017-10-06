U.S. Economy Lost 33,000 Jobs In September

Originally published on October 6, 2017 6:37 pm
The Labor Department reports the economy lost 33,000 jobs last month. The report says hurricanes Harvey and Irma are largely to blame, although it notes the numbers do not include Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands, which we ravaged by yet another storm, Hurricane Maria, two weeks ago.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets context on the jobs numbers from Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News.
