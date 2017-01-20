U.S. Lawmakers Ask DoD To Address PFOS Issue At Stewart ANG Base

By Allison Dunne 55 minutes ago

Three congressional lawmakers from New York are calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to install filtration units immediately at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh to stop the spread of PFOS-contaminated water.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand along with Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney Thursday say the action is needed to protect waters downstream from the base from being contaminated further. The Democratic lawmakers penned a letter to the assistant secretary of the Air Force urging that filtration units be installed as an interim measure in PFOS hotspots, such as Recreation Pond, to prevent the spread of contaminated water from the base’s storm water infrastructure to Silver Stream, Washington Lake, Moodna Creek and elsewhere. Drinking water for City of Newburgh residents now comes from the Catskill Aqueduct and is safe.  

