U.S. Military Helicopter Carrying 7 People Crashes In Iraq

A Pentagon spokesman traveling with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that a U.S. military helicopter crashed after hitting a power line in western Anbar province in Iraq with seven people aboard.

Pentagon officials said the crash occurred Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim. It was not immediately clear if there were any survivors.

"Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time," U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement.

The Associated Press adds:



"The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State insurgents in Iraq and Syria have an outpost in Qaim, which is located near the Syrian border. The anti-IS campaign accelerated through much of last year, as coalition and Iraq forces battled to take back a string of cities and towns. "Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over IS in Mosul in July. In the following months Iraqi forces retook a handful of other IS-held towns including Tal Afar in August, Hawija in September and Qaim in October. In November, Iraqi forces retook the last Iraqi town held by IS — Rawah, near the border with Syria."

