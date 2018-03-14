USCG Releases Report Assessing Safety On The Hudson River

The U.S. Coast Guard released a report Tuesday with recommendations following a review of safety risks on the Hudson River. Additional anchorage sites along the river are not among the recommendations, though onlookers says the Coast Guard has not ruled out future proposals and rulemaking.

The report stems from a Ports and Waterways Safety Assessment, or PAWSA process that included workshops that were held in Poughkeepsie and Albany in November. This came after the Coast Guard shelved a proposal in June for up to 10 anchorage sites from Yonkers to Kingston. In its PAWSA report, the Coast Guard says the workshops’ most significant recommendations were to create a Hudson River Safety Committee; increase recreational boating safety information; and clarify current anchorage regulations. Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, and state officials and environmental groups, say they are encouraged. Maloney says he won’t let up until he is certain the river is safe from new anchorages.