USCG Releases Report Assessing Safety On The Hudson River

By Allison Dunne 51 minutes ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

The U.S. Coast Guard released a report Tuesday with recommendations following a review of safety risks on the Hudson River. Additional anchorage sites along the river are not among the recommendations, though onlookers says the Coast Guard has not ruled out future proposals and rulemaking.

The report stems from a Ports and Waterways Safety Assessment, or PAWSA process that included workshops that were held in Poughkeepsie and Albany in November. This came after the Coast Guard shelved a proposal in June for up to 10 anchorage sites from Yonkers to Kingston. In its PAWSA report, the Coast Guard says the workshops’ most significant recommendations were to create a Hudson River Safety Committee; increase recreational boating safety information; and clarify current anchorage regulations. Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, and state officials and environmental groups, say they are encouraged. Maloney says he won’t let up until he is certain the river is safe from new anchorages.

Tags: 
anchorages
anchorage sites
USCG
U.S. Coast Guard
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

Related Content

A Year In Review In The Hudson Valley

By Allison Dunne Dec 29, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

As we bid farewell to 2017, WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne takes a look at some of the bigger stories of the year—and some that are sure to continue in 2018.

Reps Laud Coast Guard Study, Reiterate Opposition To Long-Term Anchorages

By Allison Dunne Nov 27, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Two Democratic New York Congressmen and local stakeholders stood at the Yonkers waterfront Monday afternoon to talk about potential anchorage proposals for the Hudson River. Though they praised a U.S. Coast Guard study, the lawmakers and environmentalists also made it clear they are doubling down on opposition to any long-term anchorage sites in future proposals.

USCG Holds Workshop On Safety After Shelving Anchorages Proposal In June

By Allison Dunne Nov 9, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

There was a two-day workshop this week in Poughkeepsie that was part of a formal U.S. Coast Guard study to look into safety along the Hudson River. The directed study came after the Coast Guard suspended the rulemaking process for a proposal of up to 10 additional anchorage sites between Yonkers and Kingston in June.

NY Gov Signs Bill To Protect Hudson River From Anchorages

By Allison Dunne Oct 24, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill to safeguard the Hudson River from proposed anchorage sites. The legislation also establishes minimum conditions under which petroleum-bearing vessels are authorized to navigate on the river.

NY Congressman: Four Principles Must Guide USCG Safety Assessment

By Allison Dunne Jul 11, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Hudson Valley Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney Monday announced next steps regarding the suspended U.S. Coast Guard proposal for anchorage sites along the Hudson River. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne reports from the Newburgh waterfront.

HV Reps Further Weigh In On Suspended Anchorages Proposal

By Allison Dunne Jul 7, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

A New York congressman from the Hudson Valley is standing his ground after declaring last week that a U.S. Coast Guard proposal for Hudson River anchorage sites is effectively dead. Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney was the first to announce the Coast Guard’s decision to suspend the proposal and say it was killed. Others have been more circumspect in their descriptions.