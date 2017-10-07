Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

UUCRT To Host Forum Following Vandalism, Stolen Banners

By Allison Dunne 11 minutes ago

About a week ago, the road sign of a religious congregation in Orange County was spray-painted and flags saying “Refugees Welcome” and “Black Lives Matter” were stolen. Now, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Rock Tavern is holding a community forum Sunday called “Valuing Black and Blue Lives in Our Community: A Dialogue.”  WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the congregation’s Reverend Chris Antal.

The forum  — Valuing Black and  Blue Lives in Our Community: A Dialogue ­­­– takes place at 12:30 Sunday, October 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Rock Tavern on Vance Road.

Tags: 
Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Black Lives Matter
Reverend Chris Antal

Related Content

Faith Leaders Hold Vigil In Rock Tavern For Fallen Service Members

By Allison Dunne Jul 17, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Area faith leaders held a vigil near Stewart Air National Guard Base in Orange County over the weekend in support of the families of 15 Marines and a Navy sailor killed in a plane crash in Mississippi one week ago.

UVM Student Government Reports Black Lives Matter Flag Stolen; Holds Rally

By Sep 26, 2016
Black Lives Matter Flag flies at student center at the University of Vermont
Akilah Ho-young/Facebook

A Black Lives Matters flag that had been flying at the University of Vermont campus was stolen over the weekend.

State Of The City: Protestor's Chants Drown Out Albany Mayor

By Jan 26, 2017
City Hall
WAMC composite photo by Dave Lucas

Mirroring last year's Albany State of the City address, last night’s speech by Mayor Kathy Sheehan was interrupted by the din of protestors.