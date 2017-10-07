UUCRT To Host Forum Following Vandalism, Stolen Banners

About a week ago, the road sign of a religious congregation in Orange County was spray-painted and flags saying “Refugees Welcome” and “Black Lives Matter” were stolen. Now, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Rock Tavern is holding a community forum Sunday called “Valuing Black and Blue Lives in Our Community: A Dialogue.” WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the congregation’s Reverend Chris Antal.

The forum — Valuing Black and Blue Lives in Our Community: A Dialogue ­­­– takes place at 12:30 Sunday, October 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Rock Tavern on Vance Road.