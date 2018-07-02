UVM Medical Center Nurses Announce Two-Day Strike

Unionized nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center have notified management that they will walk out on strike next week.

The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals gave Vermont’s largest hospital notification on Monday that unionized nurses plan a two-day strike on July 12th and 13th.

The nurses’ union chief negotiator Julie MacMillan says talks have stalled. “We’re working for the biggest bullies in the state right now.”

Hospital President Eileen Whalen says a strike is disconcerting but hopes to find resolution. “The strike notice or no strike notice both sides are very interested in coming back to the table.”

The current contract for the 1800 unionized nurses expires on July 9th.