Vassar Announces Commencement Speaker

The leader of a progressive public policy organization will deliver the commencement address at Vassar College in May.

Heather McGhee, president of Demos will deliver the Poughkeepsie college’s 154th commencement address May 27. McGhee played a key role in shaping economic policy in the wake of the 2007 recession. McGhee has been with Demos for 15 years, the last four as president. This summer she will leave her post as president to become a Distinguished Senior Fellow at Demos. She is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Civic Participation. She says the goal of all of her work is to help foster policies that “create an America where we all have an equal say in our democracy and an equal chance in our economy.”