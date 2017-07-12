Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater Training Program challenges young theatre artists to look at their art in new and meaningful ways while they explore boundaries by living, breathing, and creating theater with peers and professionals alike. To learn more we are joined by Max Reuben and Emily Mendelsohn.

Bios:

Max Reuben is a playwright, director, sometimes-actor, and founding member of AGGROCRAG – a Brooklyn-based theater company dedicated to creating original plays. His work has been seen at The Kraine, Ars Nova, The Culture Project, The Brooklyn Lyceum, The Tank, Underground Arts, and a cool apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Recent directing credits: How Strange It Is (Salty Brine's Living Record Collection); Bathtub (The Tank); Gun City (Dixon Place). Recent writing credits: This Story Could Be Your Life (FGP); This Place is Definitely Haunted (AGGROCRAG); We Hope You're Out There (Gallery Players Theater). He also performs with the Brooklyn Soundpainting Company, and directs Gentlemen Party's sketch comedy shows at The People's Improv Theater and colleges around the country. Max teaches first year playwriting at Playwrights Horizons Theater School, an undergraduate drama studio at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Emily Mendelsohn is a Brooklyn-based director. With an East African/US ensemble, Emily directed Deborah Asiimwe’s Cooking Oil developed and performed in Kigali, Kampala, and Los Angeles; and Erik Ehn’s Maria Kizito as a workshop in Ehn’s Soulographie: Our Genocides series, and as a full performance with ArtSpot Productions in New Orleans. Other credits include: Virginia Grise’s Your Healing is Killing Me, Kristina Wong's Wong Street Journal, the American premiere of Katori Hall’s Children of Killers, along with readings and workshops at The Playwright’s Center, St. Louis Repertory Theater, Boom Arts, New Dramatists, Nuyorican Poets Cafe, La MaMa, and Arts Printing House (Lithuania). With Sage Lewis and Adolfo Madera, Emily co-curates Border Labs/ Laboratorios Fronterizos, an exchange between artists, arts organizations, and audiences in Los Angeles and Tijuana. Emily is a New Georges affiliated artist. She is a recipient of the TCG Global Connections In the Lab program, Los Angeles DCA’s Cultural Exchange Initiative, and a Fulbright Fellowship in Uganda. MFA CalArts.