Vassar College Names New President

A veteran of higher education who grew up in Lee is the new President of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Dr. Jamie Birge was named in December to be the college's 12th president. He is now into his first full academic year.

Dr. Birge has worked in higher education for more than 30 years. He spent much of his early career in the student affairs area followed by work with faculty and staff to integrate community-based learning into academic course objectives.

Birge served as the fourth president of Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H., from 2009 to 2015. Previously, he served as the executive vice president and interim president at Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, WV. It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. Jamie Birge to The Roundtable.