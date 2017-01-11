Vassar College Names New President

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago

Vassar College has named its eleventh president — a public health scholar from Yale.

Dr. Elizabeth Howe Bradley takes the reins of the Poughkeepsie college July 1. She is the Brady-Johnson Professor of Grand Strategy at Yale University, head of Branford College, one of the university’s largest residential colleges for undergraduates, and founder and faculty director of the Yale Global Health Leadership Institute. The central focus of Bradley’s career has been improving health care delivery in the United States and through projects in Africa, Asia, and Europe. She was unanimously elected by the Vassar College Board of Trustees on January 10. She succeeds Catharine Hill, who stepped down in August 2016 after ten years as president. Dean of the Faculty Jonathan Chenette has served as interim president.

