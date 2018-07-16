Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont AG Finds No Criminal Misconduct In Hospital's Billing

By 8 minutes ago
  • Brattleboro Retreat
    Brattleboro Retreat
    Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia Commons

The Vermont attorney general's office says it has completed its investigation into the Brattleboro Retreat psychiatric hospital's billing practices and found no criminal misconduct, but did find several areas of billing deficiencies that need to be corrected. The state attorney general says the U.S. attorney general's office reached the same conclusion.

In 2015, former Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell said his office was conducting a criminal investigation into the retreat's billing practices.

The office of current Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Monday that the state is entering an agreement with the Retreat aimed at correcting the billing issues. In it the parties acknowledge that from January 2015 until now some of the Retreat's Medicaid claims and billing practices have imposed costs and inefficiencies on the Retreat's business operations and the state.

The Brattleboro Retreat has been a WAMC underwriter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  Contents © copyright 2018. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Brattleboro Retreat-Billing
Brattleboro Retreat
Vermont Attorney General

Related Content

Feds Find No Issues With Brattleboro Psychiatric Hospital

By Nov 24, 2015
Picture of Brattleboro Retreat
Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia Commons

Officials with a Brattleboro psychiatric hospital say they have been found to be in full compliance with a federal agency's conditions, which were instituted in October 2014 after the hospital failed a survey.

Brattleboro Retreat Must Fix Problems By Nov. 5

By Oct 18, 2014
Picture of Brattleboro Retreat
Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia Commons

A private psychiatric hospital that houses patients for the state of Vermont must fix problems by Nov. 5 or risk losing federal funding.

U.S. Officials Accept Plan for Psychiatric Hospital

By Sep 20, 2013
Picture of Brattleboro Retreat
Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia Commons

A private Vermont psychiatric hospital that is facing the loss of its federal funding, has cleared a big step toward meeting the concerns of inspectors from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.