Vermont AG Finds No Criminal Misconduct In Hospital's Billing

The Vermont attorney general's office says it has completed its investigation into the Brattleboro Retreat psychiatric hospital's billing practices and found no criminal misconduct, but did find several areas of billing deficiencies that need to be corrected. The state attorney general says the U.S. attorney general's office reached the same conclusion.

In 2015, former Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell said his office was conducting a criminal investigation into the retreat's billing practices.

The office of current Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Monday that the state is entering an agreement with the Retreat aimed at correcting the billing issues. In it the parties acknowledge that from January 2015 until now some of the Retreat's Medicaid claims and billing practices have imposed costs and inefficiencies on the Retreat's business operations and the state.

The Brattleboro Retreat has been a WAMC underwriter.

