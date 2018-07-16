Vermont AG To Release Results Of Psychiatric Hospital Probe

The Vermont attorney general's office is expected to release the results on an investigation into the Brattleboro Retreat psychiatric hospital's billing practices.

The attorney general's office says it will release information on Monday.

In 2015 former Attorney General William Sorrell said his office was conducting a criminal investigation into the retreat's billing practices.

The Brattleboro Retreat, founded in 1834, is a major player in Vermont's mental health and addiction recovery system, with thousands of inpatient admissions last year. It also has outpatient programs.

