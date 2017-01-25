Vermont Attorney General Forms Task Force To Advise On Immigration

Vermont's Democratic attorney general has formed a task force to advise his office on the scope of its authority on immigration matters amid uncertainty about the Trump administration's plans for refugee policy.

T. J. Donovan made the announcement at a Statehouse press conference Wednesday.

He says it's unknown right now what the state can do on an area that is mostly federal jurisdiction.

The announcement comes as Vermont is welcoming Syrian refugee families. Rutland’s mayor says up to 100 people from Syria and Iraq are expected to join the community by the end of September.

Some communities in Vermont also want to become sanctuary cities and adopt policies that would protect immigrants.

Donovan says he has concerns about sanctuary cities because there's not a legal status for such communities.

