Vermont Attorney General To Host Forum On Health Care Costs

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan will host a public forum on the cost of health care Tuesday.

Donovan says the forum will offer information on how health care costs are determined in Vermont and how the public can give comments to the Green Mountain Care Board, which regulates health insurance rates and hospital budgets.

In announcing the forum Donovan said "the cost of health care is a consumer protection issue." He says his office is trying to give Vermonters access to information and a chance to ask questions.

The forum is scheduled Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Contois Auditorium at Burlington City Hall.

