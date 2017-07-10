Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Attorney General To Host Forum On Health Care Costs

By 28 minutes ago
  • Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan
    Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan
    Vermont Attorney General's office

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan will host a public forum on the cost of health care Tuesday.

Donovan says the forum will offer information on how health care costs are determined in Vermont and how the public can give comments to the Green Mountain Care Board, which regulates health insurance rates and hospital budgets.

In announcing the forum Donovan said  "the cost of health care is a consumer protection issue." He says his office is trying to give Vermonters access to information and a chance to ask questions.

The forum is scheduled Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Contois Auditorium at Burlington City Hall.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Bay State Legislators Look For Ideas To Lower Health Care Costs

By Dec 21, 2016
401(K) 2013/Creative Commons

      Policymakers in Massachusetts are looking for ways to reduce the state’s high health care costs.

Massachusetts Offers Comparison Shopping For Health Care

By Oct 19, 2014
getthedealoncare.org

Officials in Massachusetts launched a new effort this week to educate people about the cost of health care.  The prices charged by different hospitals, clinics, and physician practices for hundreds of common medical procedures are available online.  So, the idea is people in need of a new knee or an MRI can find the best deal.  WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the Massachusetts Undersecretary for Consumer Affairs Barbara Anthony.

Massachusetts Panel Reviews Health Care Cost Control Efforts

By Oct 13, 2013
WAMC

While Obamacare is being rolled out across the country Massachusetts, which pioneered the health care reform, is moving to the next step—cost containment.  A watchdog agency charged with monitoring health care delivery and payment reforms recently held two days of hearings to examine health care cost trends.  The state has set a cost growth benchmark at 3.6 percent for this year and next. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the chairman of the Health Policy Commission, Dr. Stuart Altman.