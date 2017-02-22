Vermont Bill Would Make Single-Use Bathrooms Gender-Free

A new bill that would put "gender-free" signs on public, single-occupancy bathrooms in Vermont is quickly gaining support.

The bill would affect a wide range of public places like schools, restaurants, stores, some businesses as well as buildings owned by state and local government.

One of the lead sponsors of the bill, first-term Burlington Representative Selene Colburn, a Progressive, said that while it's not a direct response to reported plans by the Trump administration to scrap Obama-era transgender protections, laws that make bathrooms more accessible to everyone should be common sense.

The bill has 37 sponsors, nearly one quarter of all representatives in the Democratically controlled Vermont House.

