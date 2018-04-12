Vermont Bistro Owner Seeking Return Of Cutout

A Vermont restaurant owner is offering a $100 gift certificate to the person who returns a life-size cardboard cutout of himself that was stolen from an airport.

Bob Conlon said Wednesday he has no idea why anyone would want to steal the advertisement for Leunig's Bistro that was standing in the baggage claim area of the Burlington airport.

WCAX-TV reports Conlon would like the cutout back because it cost $350.

Police say surveillance video shows two women taking the cutout of Conlon the night of March 23. Officials say the unidentified women had just gotten off an inbound flight at Burlington International Airport.

Police previously said the advertisement has "significant monetary value."

