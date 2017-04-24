Vermont Catholics To Re-Examine Church Structure And Rules

Related Program: 
The leader of Vermont's Roman Catholic church is planning to convene the first synod to be held in the state in more than half a century to seek ways to get more Catholics involved with their church.

Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, which covers the entire state, says there's a recognition the church can no longer maintain numerous parishes and celebrate regular Masses in hopes people will attend.

He says young people aren't staying in the church and Catholics need to "think about new ways of engaging generations X, Y and Z."

Coyne tells the Burlington Free Press the decisions that emerge from the synod will affect all of Vermont's estimated 118,000 Catholics.

The yearlong synod is scheduled to begin this fall.

